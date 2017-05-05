TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has voted to rebury the bodies of children whose remains were found on the site of a now-shuttered reform school.

The Florida Senate voted unanimously for a bill Friday that would also set aside money to build two memorials to the boys who lived and died at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. The bill heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

Nearly 100 boys died between 1900 and 1973 at the school located near Marianna, some 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of Tallahassee.

The bill authorizes creation of a memorial at the state Capitol and one near Marianna. It also calls for reburying victims of a 1914 fire at the school cemetery in Marianna and to rebury other remains in Tallahassee.