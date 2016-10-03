PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a South Florida synagogue was vandalized on the eve of Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.
Local news organizations report that someone spray-painted expletives on the building of the Chabad of Parkland on Saturday. The person or people responsible also wrote graffiti that read “Free Palestine” on the synagogue’s front sign and spray-painted the number “12” on the building, which is often used as a derogatory term for police.
Rabbi Shuey Biston calls the act a hate crime and says the graffiti was written to try to intimidate the Jewish community.
Parkland Mayor Michael Udine says graffiti with hateful language also was found in other parts of the city.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
