TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is being sued because its new medical marijuana law doesn’t allow patients to smoke the plant.
Lawyer John Morgan filed the lawsuit Thursday, saying smoking marijuana is the best way to administer it to some patients.
Morgan led the ballot effort that put medical use of marijuana in the state constitution with 71 percent voter approval. He said the language in the constitution said marijuana can’t be smoked in public, which implies that it should be allowed in private.
But the law signed by Republican Gov. Rick Scott last month bans smokable forms of marijuana. Lawmakers who supported the ban argued smoking marijuana isn’t healthy.
Most Read Stories
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Blue state? Seattle gets rolled in Olympia tax deal | Danny Westneat
- Seattle income tax on wealthy residents clears City Council committee
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
Morgan has taken his cause to social media, where he is using the hashtag #NoSmokeIsAJoke.