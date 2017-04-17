WILLISTON, Fla. (AP) — A vintage private plane that crashed in north Florida killing all four people aboard went unnoticed for nearly a day.

The Gainesville Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2oPCqKm ) that the 1948 Cessna 170 crashed Saturday afternoon at the Williston Municipal Airport, but wasn’t noticed until Sunday. None of the victims have been identified.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene Monday.

Williston Deputy Police Chief Clay Connolly told the newspaper that the plane attempted to take off Saturday afternoon and crashed.

Between 20 and 30 other aircraft took off from the airport after the crash, but no one noticed the wreckage for 21 hours.

Connolly says the Cessna was equipped with an emergency locator transmitter that should have been noticed by other pilots.

___

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com