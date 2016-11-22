YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy who was chasing a suspect on foot died when he was struck by oncoming traffic.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper tells local news outlets that 32-year-old Deputy Eric Oliver was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. in Yulee, which is near Jacksonville.

Leeper says Oliver had worked for the department for just over seven years and has a 6-year-old daughter.

Television news reports say sheriff’s cruisers and fire department vehicles escorted an ambulance carrying the deputy’s body away from the scene of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.