YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy who was chasing a suspect on foot died when he was struck by oncoming traffic.
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper tells local news outlets that 32-year-old Deputy Eric Oliver was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. in Yulee, which is near Jacksonville.
Leeper says Oliver had worked for the department for just over seven years and has a 6-year-old daughter.
Television news reports say sheriff’s cruisers and fire department vehicles escorted an ambulance carrying the deputy’s body away from the scene of the crash.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
No further details were immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.