LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff’s office plans to train faculty at a local private university in law enforcement tactics and will consider them “special deputies” with the goal of stopping an active shooter.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it would train a certain number of faculty and staff at Southeastern University’s campus in Lakeland, located between Orlando and Tampa.

The training would allow the faculty and staff to carry concealed firearms on campus.

University president Kent Ingle says the program will allow faculty and staff to respond to any threats.

The faculty and staff will undergo background checks, drug tests and psychological evaluations. They also will have 100 hours of firearms training.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll be “special deputies” with the limited purpose of providing university security.