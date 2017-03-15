ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is injured after a shooting in the Tampa Bay area.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tells the Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2n0bUgA ) that a suspect was arrested after the shooting Wednesday morning in St. Petersburg.
Gualtieri said one person was found dead inside a home and a deputy was shot “but is OK.”
Gualtieri said more information would be released Wednesday afternoon.
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
