ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is injured after a shooting in the Tampa Bay area.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tells the Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2n0bUgA ) that a suspect was arrested after the shooting Wednesday morning in St. Petersburg.

Gualtieri said one person was found dead inside a home and a deputy was shot “but is OK.”

Gualtieri said more information would be released Wednesday afternoon.

