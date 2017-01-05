CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.
In a news release, Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw said the boy was shot at an apartment complex in the city. Police and emergency rescuers were called to an apartment shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Shaw said the boy was pronounced dead in the apartment.
Officials are expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning.
