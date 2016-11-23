DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a fugitive fatally shot a police dog that was chasing him in central Florida.
Volusia County Sheriff Ben Johnson tells local news outlets the dog named Forrest was shot Tuesday evening while chasing a man who started shooting at deputies. The man continued running into the woods in Deltona, which is near Daytona Beach.
Deputies were in the area following up on a tip about a wanted man.
Johnson says deputies returned fire at the man, but they don’t know if he was injured. Some 150 law enforcement officers were continuing to search for the man Wednesday morning. Officials didn’t say why the man was wanted by police.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Cops, homelessness and goodbye to Pronto: Seattle’s new budget
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
A news release from the sheriff says the dog was taken to an animal hospital where he died.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.