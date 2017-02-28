GLEN COVER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A northeast Florida police chief has resigned following allegations he made racially offensive remarks toward a subordinate and then tried to thwart an investigation into the complaint.
The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2m2jir8 ) reports Glen Cove Springs Police Chief Robert Musco resigned Feb. 23 after a labor law firm hired by the city found evidence that he violated policy by subjecting Officer Kimberly Robinson to workplace harassment. The review also uncovered evidence that Musco put pressure on the officer to drop her complaint against him.
The complaint came from a Jan. 12 conversation in which Musco, who’s white, referred to Robinson as a “token” while discussing staffing for a Martin Luther King Jr. event. She’s the department’s only black officer.
City Manager Danielle Judd condemned Musco’s behavior, calling it “unacceptable.”

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
