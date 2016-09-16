PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 52-year-old Florida Panhandle pastor is among 22 people arrested during an undercover sting that targeted adults who used the internet to solicit sex with children.
The Pensacola News Journal (http://on.pnj.com/2d2wokI ) reports David Donald Hoppenjan was arrested during “Operation Undertow,” which took place earlier this month.
Pensacola police said during a news conference about the multi-agency sting that undercover agents posed as teenagers on websites and the suspects attempted to meet the “teens” for sex.
The arrest report said Hoppenjan traveled to two locations to meet a 14-year-old boy.
He’s a pastor at First United Methodist Church of Pace. Records don’t indicate whether he has a lawyer.
State Attorney Bill Eddins says that depending on the charges, those arrested could face sentences between five years and life.
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com
