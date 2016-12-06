ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say officers fatally shot a man after he pointed a gun at them.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the man was pointing a gun early Tuesday at motorists in Orange City, Florida.
After police officers arrived, the man got into his truck and drove off. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that a deputy spotted the truck as it drove through a neighborhood.
The man stopped and got out of his truck with a gun in his hand and failed to comply with an order to drop his gun. Other officers arrived and tried to talk to him. Deputies also tried to use less lethal bean bag rounds.
The sheriff’s office says he was shot when he raised his gun at officers.
