JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a veteran police officer in Florida fatally shot a man carrying a shotgun and a bottle of liquor following an apparent home invasion.
Undersheriff Pat Ivey tells news outlets officers were called to a mobile home in Jacksonsville early Thursday regarding a drunken disturbance. Before they arrived, the call was upgraded to an armed home invasion.
Ivey says the suspect had some kind of history with the residents. He says the man fired his gun into the home, then tried to shoot the residents but his gun malfunctioned multiple times.
When Officer Harold Smith arrived, he asked the gunman to drop his weapon. Ivey says the gunman raised the gun “pointing it at the officer.” Smith fired two shots.
Police didn’t release the suspect’s name, his race, or Smith’s race.
