FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer faces a 20-day unpaid suspension after an internal investigation concluded he used excessive force by slapping an intoxicated homeless man being evicted from a bus terminal.
A citizens board will review the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s internal investigation of the incident on Monday and make a recommendation to Fort Lauderdale’s city manager regarding Officer Victor Ramirez.
The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2daCxc7 ) reports Ramirez was caught on tape hitting and threatening Bruce LaClair after he fell as the officer tried to get him to leave a downtown bus terminal last February.
Ramirez was acquitted in March of battery and filing a false report.
Major Karen Dietrich wrote in the report that Ramirez “appeared to be acting out of emotion, rather than making a rational response to resistance.”
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
