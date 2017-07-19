FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker is accused of stalking judges in one Florida county by making obscene phone calls and sending letters in which he threatened to be their “biggest nightmare.”
News outlets report 53-year-old Todd Watson was arrested Tuesday on 15 misdemeanor charges, including five counts of stalking judges and 10 counts of making obscene calls.
Investigators say Watson was sentenced in Broward Circuit Court in 2011 to six years in prison. A 39-page complaint says Watson began stalking and harassing judges after his release in March. The complaint says he called a Jewish judge “Hitler” and an African-American judge “Uncle Tom.” Authorities say he’s also accused judges of fabricating evidence and colluding to wrongfully convict people.
Watson remains in jail on $100,000 bond. Records don’t list a lawyer.
