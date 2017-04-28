WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to charges of felony rioting and assault on a police officer for participating in Inauguration Day rioting in Washington.

Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Dane Powell of Tampa, Florida, is the first person to plead guilty to felony charges in connection with the events. Prosecutors say that under voluntary sentencing guidelines, he faces an estimated 12 to 36 months in prison on each of the two charges when he’s sentenced July 7. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a telephone call requesting comment.

Powell was one of more than 230 people arrested after self-described anti-capitalists broke windows and set fire to a limousine in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day. Prosecutors say charges against 19 people were dropped; two others have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor rioting charge.