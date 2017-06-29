ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old Florida man is accused of selling 13 fraudulent Walt Disney World tickets to a family of tourists.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tells the Orlando Sentinel that Branden Bullerin posted the tickets for sale on Craigslist.
An arrest affidavit says a woman from Tampa contacted Bullerin on June 18, wanting to buy the tickets. She met with him and bought the tickets for $1,000.
Officials say when the woman and her family arrived at the park they were told the tickets were expired.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
- Ohio woman set on fire by ex-boyfriend in 2015 dies
The woman then contacted authorities.
Bullerin is charged with grand theft and possession of a fraudulent admission ticket. He remains in jail on a $10,500 bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney.