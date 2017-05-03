SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A man who abused and suffocated his 7-week-old son during a drug-induced rage in Florida has accepted a plea deal sending him to prison for 45 years.
The Herald-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pwLjIA ) reports 38-year-old Joseph Walsh showed no remorse before he was led from the courtroom in Sarasota on Tuesday.
Walsh admitted to second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. State Attorney Ed Brodsky says he stuffed a baby wipe down the throat of his infant, Chance Walsh. His body was found in a shallow grave a month later.
Grandmother Sally Susino said the family would have preferred a life sentence or the death penalty. But the only witness was the infant’s mother, Kristin Bury-Walsh, who died of an apparent suicide last September after agreeing to testify against Walsh.
Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com
