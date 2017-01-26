PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle fisherman faces life in prison after finding a bale of cocaine in the Gulf of Mexico and setting up a distribution network to sell the drugs.
Now 32-year-old Thomas Zachary Breeding is warning others not to do what he did. In a letter to the News Herald, (http://bit.ly/2jgzJeB ) Breeding says the decision changed his life and made him aware of the dangers that can be found off shore.
Records show that Breeding and four others were arrested last summer on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They were indicted in September and all five pleaded guilty and are set for sentencing on Feb. 16.
Breeding is charged as a felon who was transporting a firearm. He also could be fined up to $4.25 million.
Most Read Stories
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
___
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.