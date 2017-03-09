Share story

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are trying for the second year in a row to fix the state’s death penalty law.

The Legislature is preparing to send Gov. Rick Scott a bill to require unanimous jury decision to impose the death penalty.

The House and Senate are scheduled to take up the bill Thursday, the third day of the 60-day legislative session.

The U.S. Supreme Court in January 2016 declared the state’s death penalty sentencing law unconstitutional because it gave too much power to judges.

Last year, a bill requiring a 10-2 jury vote was enacted. The state Supreme Court struck it down in October, saying a unanimous decision was needed.

The Republican-dominated Legislature isn’t happy about having to make the fix, but lawmakers say their hands are tied by the court.

