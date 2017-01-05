GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A former pain management doctor in Florida will be going to federal prison for two years after a judge rejected sentencing guidelines that recommended a six-month sentence.

U.S. District Judge Brian Davis issued the sentence for Russell Sachs on Wednesday in Clay County.

The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2iBXW2g ) reports Sachs had 10 patients die of drug overdoses.

In making his ruling, Davis said the deaths and the fact that Sachs had sexual relations with eight of his female patients justified a longer sentence. Davis said Sachs was running a “pill mill.”

Sachs pleaded guilty last June to one count of prescribing controlled substances to patients for no legitimate reason. As part of the agreement, three other charges were dropped.

He must report to prison by March 8.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com