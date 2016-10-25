TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have reached a deal with the company responsible for a large sinkhole that resulted in millions of gallons of contaminated water pouring into a drinking water aquifer.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued the consent order to seal the hole and clean up the contamination late Monday. It requires the Mosaic Co. to seal the hole that’s been open since August, recover pollution sent into the aquifer and increase monitoring of groundwater impacts.
Mosaic official Walt Precourt said in a statement that the company is committed to containing the pollution onsite so it doesn’t affect the community.
Mosaic is required to put up $40 million to pay for the remediation, and faces fines of $10,000 per day for violating the order.
