LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl will be reunited with her family in Florida after she was driven to Tennessee by a man who took her from her home.

Memphis, Tennessee, police found Rebecca Lewis just after noon Monday after receiving a call from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis. An employee recognized the child and 31-year-old West Wild Hogs from an Amber Alert out of Florida. When officers arrived, they saw the car mentioned in the alert pulling out of the garage.

Police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph says the pair was inside and the girl “seemed to be ok.”

Authorities say Hogs took Rebecca Saturday morning. They were spotted in Georgia later that day. He’s from Seale, Alabama.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say they’re not sure what time Rebecca will arrive home.