KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida father is accused of beating his 4-month-old child because the infant was crying.
Osceola County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets that investigators received a report of possible child abuse on Friday after the baby was taken to a hospital with facial bruising and leg fractures. Deputies say the child’s 32-year-old father, David Alan Rich, admitted to hitting the infant.
Rich is charged with aggravated child abuse. The child’s 30-year-old mother, Ashley Montrony, is accused of two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm.
Both were booked into the Osceola County Jail. Records don’t list attorneys for them.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks add a veteran backup quarterback
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
The Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.