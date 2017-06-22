FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old Florida doctor is accused of illegally distributing $10 million worth of pain pill prescriptions.
Dr. Williem Ouw was arrested June 15 and held in a Fort Lauderdale jail until his release Wednesday on a $500,000 bond.
The SunSentinel reports Ouw faces 10 federal charges of conspiracy and attempting to dispense prescription drugs. Investigators say Ouw and three employees at a Florida medical center were involved in the conspiracy. Authorities say they issued prescriptions for more than 400,000 oxycodone pills, more than 16,000 amphetamine pills and 64,000 morphine pills.
During the 18-month investigation, the newspaper reports, Ouw met with patients who were working undercover with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Ouw is barred from practicing medicine until the criminal case ends. A lawyer wasn’t listed in court records.