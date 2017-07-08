BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — About 400 divers and snorkelers have submerged in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary for a local radio station’s broadcast beneath the sea advocating reef preservation.
Saturday’s Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival at Looe Key Reef, part of the world’s third largest living coral barrier reef, featured four hours of music custom programmed by WWUS for subsea listening.
The aquatic-focused playlist included the theme from the “Little Mermaid,” the Beatles’ “Octopus’s Garden” and even “Jaws,” just to get participants’ attention, according to event co-creator Bill Becker.
Music was transmitted via waterproof speakers hung from boats.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Million-dollar house is the new normal in one Seattle neighborhood
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
Several divers were costumed, including two mermaids and a Sponge Bob cartoon character. Others pretended to play a local artist’s sculpted musical instruments.
The commercial-free broadcast included public service announcements promoting coral reef conservation.