OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a North Florida deputy has shot and wounded a man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.
The woman told Marion County deputies Sunday morning that 26-year-old Daniel Lee Irwin was on drugs and had broken her finger, punched her and threatened to kill her daughter, promising a shootout with deputies if she called 911.
Deputies said in a statement that investigators found Irwin at an Ocala construction company after tracking him through a heavily wooded area.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lauren Lettelier says Deputy Matt Hooper shot Irwin while making the arrest, wounding the suspect, who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Hooper wasn’t hurt.
Authorities had not said what prompted Hooper to fire his weapon. They have also not released the races of those involved.
