LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who authorities say pulled a handgun during a traffic stop.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told news outlets that a deputy clocked a motorcycle driving 112 mph (180 kph) Monday night near Lake Wales in central Florida. The deputy followed the motorcycle and a short time later found it on its side near an intersection.
Judd says the deputy asked 34-year-old driver Quentin Louis Case to show his hands. Case pulled the gun from his waist and Judd says a “gunfight ensued.” The deputy wasn’t injured.
The sheriff says Case had an active warrant for violation of probation and had an extensive criminal history.
No further details were immediately available. An investigation continues.