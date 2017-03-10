CLEWISTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a southwest Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot in the left arm as he was talking to someone outside a supermarket.
Hendry County Sheriff’s officials tell area news outlets someone fired four shots at Deputy Jason Moorehead about 10 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say Moorehead was rushed to a trauma unit and is in stable condition.
The shooting happened outside the M&M Supermarket in Clewiston, which is between Fort Myers and West Palm Beach on the southern end of Lake Okeechobee.
Sheriff’s officials say they’re looking for a person of interest, but no further details were released.
