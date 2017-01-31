ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida deputies shot and wounded a man armed with a knife outside a grocery store.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Office statement says two deputies feared for their lives Tuesday when they fired shots at 51-year-old Abraham Canaan outside an Orlando-area Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market. The sheriff’s office says Canaan was holding a knife and had attempted to hit one of the deputies with his vehicle as he fled.
Canaan was undergoing surgery and listed in stable condition.
The sheriff’s office says Canaan was stalking a Wal-Mart employee, walking around with a buck knife and knocking items off the shelves when deputies were called. Deputies say Canaan refused to put down the knife and ran to his car.
The races of Canaan and the deputies weren’t immediately released.
