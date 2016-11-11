LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Deputies fatally shot a 53-year-old man they say shot his mother in the legs while they were investigating a domestic disturbance at a central Florida home.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells news outlets deputies shot John Pacuicrk after he pointed a gun at them Thursday evening. He says 75-year-old Marjorie Pacuicrk is in stable condition.

Judd says the woman asked deputies for help getting her son out of her house following an argument. Deputies spoke to her, then went inside to talk to the son. Judd says they heard gunshots coming from the front and saw John Pacuicrk and his 51-year-old brother Theodore Pacuicrk rolling on the ground with a gun. John Pacuicrk jumped up and pointed the gun at deputies, who returned fire.

The race of those involved isn’t known.