LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Deputies fatally shot a 53-year-old man they say shot his mother in the legs while they were investigating a domestic disturbance at a central Florida home.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells news outlets deputies shot John Pacuicrk after he pointed a gun at them Thursday evening. He says 75-year-old Marjorie Pacuicrk is in stable condition.
Judd says the woman asked deputies for help getting her son out of her house following an argument. Deputies spoke to her, then went inside to talk to the son. Judd says they heard gunshots coming from the front and saw John Pacuicrk and his 51-year-old brother Theodore Pacuicrk rolling on the ground with a gun. John Pacuicrk jumped up and pointed the gun at deputies, who returned fire.
The race of those involved isn’t known.
Most Read Stories
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Trucker accused of keeping women as sex slaves gets 20 years
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman says election allowed people 'to show their true colors'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.