ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Florida sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man during a domestic violence call.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that deputies responded to a home in Englewood just after 8 p.m. Sunday. An armed man confronted the deputies and was fatally shot.

The news release says Sheriff Bill Brummell planned to release a statement with additional details on Monday morning.

No further details were immediately available.