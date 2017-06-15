POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared two Florida deputies who fatally shot a man armed with a pocket knife.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2sD31wp ) that prosecutors concluded Broward County deputies Zachary Hasson and Andre Landells lawfully shot 55-year-old Gregory Frazier last Sept. 9.
Frazier’s sister had called 911 because he had pulled the knife on family members and was intoxicated. He was in the backyard sitting on a chaise lounge beneath a tree when he was shot six times.
Deputies say Frazier had flipped open the knife, cursed at them and began to stand in an aggressive manner. They fired from about 5 feet away.
Deborah Frazier, the sister who called 911, said she just wanted the deputies to get the knife from her brother. She called his death a “murder.”
