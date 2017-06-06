TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Rick Scott and a Florida prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty will square off against each other before the state’s high court.

The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a June 28 hearing so justices can question attorneys representing the Republican governor and State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

The Orlando prosecutor is fighting Scott’s orders to transfer almost two dozen cases after she said her office wouldn’t pursue the death penalty. Ayala has said the process is costly and it drags on for the victims’ relatives.

Ayala announced her decision in March as her office was starting to build a case against Markeith Loyd in the fatal shootings of an Orlando police lieutenant, and his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Scott reassigned the cases to a prosecutor in a neighboring district.