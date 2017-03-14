PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his 2-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth to stop him from crying.

The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2n5Dr0q ) reports 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera pleaded no contest to the 2015 death on Monday. A judge in Panama City gave him the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

The investigation began in December when Quinones-Rivera went to police and confessed that he’d caused the death of his son.

In an interview with the newspaper in January, Quinones-Rivera said he smoked marijuana that night and was angry because the child wouldn’t stop crying.

The court recommended that Quinones-Rivera be placed in a prison in South Florida.