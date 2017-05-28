Share story

By
The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott must soon decide whether to sign a measure making it harder to prosecute people who claim they committed violence in self-defense.

If he does sign it into law, Florida would be the first state in the nation to spell out that prosecutors, not defendants, have the burden of proof in pre-trial “stand your ground” hearings.

If prosecutors cannot show “clear and convincing evidence” that rules out self-defense, then the defendant would be given immunity and never face trial.

The measure is a priority for the National Rifle Association. But some crime victims worry that many more people will die if it becomes law.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Either way, prosecutors say they would essentially have to try each crime of violence twice to rule out false claims of self-defense.

BRENDAN FARRINGTON