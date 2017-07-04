HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood.
During a contentious three-hour meeting Monday night, the Hollywood City Commission voted 5-2 to begin renaming Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.
The SunSentinel reports a final vote is expected Aug. 30.
The current plan calls for Forrest Street to become Savannah Street, Hood Street to become Macon and Lee will be renamed Louisville.
Most Read Stories
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Queen Anne man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife
- At Elwha River, forests, fish and flowers where there were dams and lakes WATCH
The meeting followed a protest in June that led to the arrests of five people.