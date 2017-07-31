TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a 4-year-old child fatally shot himself with a gun he found in his house.
The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Tampa.
In a news release, police said Ashton Gooding found the weapon and discharged it. He was severely injured when police arrived and died shortly after arriving at Tampa General Hospital.
The state attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine whether charges should be brought.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Seahawks rookie DT Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, recovery timeline uncertain
- UW football fall camp roster: Cornerback Byron Murphy is the new No. 1
- Here's what we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp WATCH
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
No further details were immediately available.