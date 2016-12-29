DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was fatally shot while walking home from a birthday party near his South Florida home.
Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright tells local news outlets the shooting happened Wednesday evening in Dania Beach, adding two of the boy’s adult cousins also were shot. They were taken to hospitals and their conditions weren’t available early Thursday.
Coleman-Wright says it was the fourth shooting in the neighborhood since Christmas and added deputies believe that two of the previous incidents may be related to this one.
Television stations report that the child’s grandmother collapsed behind crime scene tape when she arrived shortly after the shooting.
No arrests were reported and further details weren’t immediately available. Investigators appealed to anyone with information about the shootings to contact them.
