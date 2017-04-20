TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House has unanimously passed a bill that would include murder charges for someone who distributes certain drugs that result in a user’s death.
Thursday’s passage of the bill comes as the state is struggling to stem a growing number of opioid overdoses. Lawmakers said they want drug dealers to know they will not tolerate the way they prey on the weak.
The measure adds fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to the state’s drug trafficking statute, and would also make it a felony to possess 10 grams or more of such drugs. A similar state Senate bill is now headed to its last committee stop.
The bill’s House passage comes a week after Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced a series of workshops aimed at tackling the opioid abuse.
