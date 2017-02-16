TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state Supreme Court order blocking enforcement of Florida’s 24-hour abortion waiting period will remain in place while a lower court determines whether the law is constitutional.
The Florida Supreme Court issued its ruling Thursday, leaving in place its order from 10 months ago.
The court said there’s a strong likelihood that a lower court will determine the law is unconstitutional and the state provided no evidence that the law addresses a compelling state interest.
Gov. Rick Scott signed the waiting period into law in 2015 and it was quickly blocked by a lower court after the ACLU sued. But an appeals court lifted the injunction a year ago and the law was in effect until the Supreme Court temporarily blocked it two months later.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- 'Too late to slow down': 13 vehicles caught in I-90 mudslide; only one lane open VIEW
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.