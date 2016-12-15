HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Floods from torrential rains have killed eight people and left four others missing in central Vietnam with more downpours forecast in the region.

A local disaster official in the worst-hit province of Binh Dinh said Friday that six people were killed there and authorities are searching for four reported missing.

The government says in a report that floods since December 12 have killed one each in the provinces of Khanh Hoa and Thua Thien Hue. The floods damaged the region’s infrastructure, agriculture and livestock.

The report says a cold spell from the north is expected to extend heavy rains until Saturday.

Central Vietnam is one of the country’s poorest areas, and has suffered three bouts of flooding since October, killing more than 60 people.