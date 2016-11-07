HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s government says floods from torrential rains have killed 15 people and left six others missing in a central region still recovering from deadly floods last month.
The Central Steering Committee for Disasters Prevention and Control said in a statement Monday that the latest floods inundated more than 41,000 homes.
It said the floods, which have largely receded, also caused damage to the region’s infrastructure, agriculture and livestock.
Floods in the region, one of the poorest in the country, killed 31 people last month.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
- Washington declaws California Bears in 66-27 victory WATCH
Vietnam is prone to floods and storms that kill hundreds of people each year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.