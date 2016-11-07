HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s government says floods from torrential rains have killed 15 people and left six others missing in a central region still recovering from deadly floods last month.

The Central Steering Committee for Disasters Prevention and Control said in a statement Monday that the latest floods inundated more than 41,000 homes.

It said the floods, which have largely receded, also caused damage to the region’s infrastructure, agriculture and livestock.

Floods in the region, one of the poorest in the country, killed 31 people last month.

Vietnam is prone to floods and storms that kill hundreds of people each year.