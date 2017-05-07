MONTREAL (AP) — Flooding caused by unusually persistent rainfall has driven nearly 1,900 people from their homes in 126 municipalities in the Canadian province of Quebec.
National Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CTV Sunday that 450 troops are on the ground across the province and that number is increasing. Ontario also is seeing flooding.
One of the hardest-hit towns is Rigaud, west of Montreal. Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. says evacuation is mandatory in some areas and firefighters will be going door to door to make sure people leave their homes.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says three dikes gave way in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough in the north end of the city. Homes have been evacuated in that borough as well as on the two nearby islands, Ile-Bizard and the smaller Ile-Mercier.
