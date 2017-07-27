KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Heavy rains across the Kansas City area have closed roads and led to numerous water rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Bowman says widespread flooding was reported after 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) fell over a few hours starting late Wednesday in east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi urged motorists in a tweet not to drive into high water. He says his department is responding to calls seeking assistance in high water.

In Kansas, a stretch of Interstate 35 was closed Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says stretches of Missouri 2 and 23 in Johnson County and Missouri 79 in Pike County are closed.

Several flood warnings also have been issued for rivers and streams downstream from the deluge.