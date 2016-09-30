WASHINGTON (AP) — Flooding has closed schools and blocked roads after heavy rains pummeled parts of Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Flood warnings and advisories are in effect Friday along much of the Atlantic coast. Some school systems closed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and some schools in Delaware and Virginia’s Eastern Shore opened late.

The heaviest rains in Delaware on Thursday were in Sussex County. The News Journal (http://delonline.us/2dIWA3R) reports that the University of Delaware’s Delaware Environmental Observing System recorded more than 12 inches of rain in Harbeson.

The National Weather Service says light rain and drizzle will continue in much of the region Friday, but heavier showers will remain across the Eastern Shore.