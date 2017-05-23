ATLANTA (AP) — The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.
The National Weather Service said flash flood watches early Tuesday extended from southeast Louisiana across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and a sliver of southern Virginia.
Forecasters said the slow-moving front would produce locally heavy rain Tuesday along the Gulf Coast and in several states in the Southeast and mid-Atlanta regions.
The flood fears come as the ground is already saturated from heavy rains. Montgomery, Alabama, saw more than 8 inches of rain Saturday, and neighboring counties got more than 6 inches.
Most Read Stories
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Blast at Ariana Grande concert in England kills 19 people VIEW
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Search suspended for Issaquah teen missing in Snoqualmie River
In south Georgia, the weather service says there is a threat of tornadoes on Tuesday.