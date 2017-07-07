NEW YORK (AP) — Some flights at New York’s Kennedy Airport were briefly delayed, but not by passengers of equipment malfunctions. It was turtles.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says about 40 diamondback terrapins crawled out of Jamaica Bay and onto the airfield at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Authority spokeswoman Cheryl Albiez tells the Daily News that some planes “were briefly stuck in queue” while the turtles were being rounded up.
The turtles’ annual migration takes place from June to mid-July.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
- Washington's new family-leave law is among the most generous in the nation
- Million-dollar house is the new normal in one Seattle neighborhood
Port Authority wildlife specialists collect the animals that wander too close to the runway and release them to safer areas.