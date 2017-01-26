NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An airport official says a United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Nashville has safely made an emergency landing after smoke was reported from an engine.
Nashville International Airport spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall said Flight 6176 made a safe landing Thursday evening and was met by fire and police workers from the airport.
No injuries were reported.
Sumrall says emergency crews found a hot spot but no flames and applied water and foam. She says the plane was evacuated and the passengers were bused to the terminal.
Sumrall didn’t know how many passengers were aboard the flight.
United didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
