HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A flight instructor who was seriously injured in a Connecticut plane crash in which a student pilot died has been released from a hospital.
Officials say the instructor, Arian Prevalla, was released from the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital late last week after being treated for third-degree burns to 17 percent of his body.
Federal investigators believe the Oct. 11 crash of the twin-engine plane in East Hartford was an intentional act.
Authorities said the student pilot was disgruntled about his flight training and crashed the plane while Prevalla struggled to gain control of the aircraft.
The student, Feras Freitekh, was a citizen of Jordan who moved to Hartford in 2013 to study at the American Flight Academy.
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
